Shanghai/Munich (ots) - Battery-electric vehicles score with lower operating

costs compared with conventionally powered ones. In developing the U5 SUV,

Aiways placed particular focus on intelligent lightweight construction, an

efficient powertrain and the best possible thermal management of the battery to

keep energy requirements as low as possible.



The MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform developed by Aiways, a

Shanghai-based provider of customized mobility solutions, combines innovative

technical solutions to create an intelligent architecture. For example, the

body-in-white of the Aiways U5 SUV is made of 52 percent lightweight and

corrosion-resistant aluminum and 48 percent specially alloyed high-strength

steels.





MAS platform with intelligent aluminum-steel lightweight material mixThese are up to four times stronger than conventional special steels used invehicle construction and ensure maximum safety. Innovative bonding and joiningtechniques in the body-in-white mean that the torsional stiffness of thealuminum substructure is 50 percent higher than with conventional constructionmethods. In addition to the Aiways U5 SUV, the U6 SUV-Coupé, which will soon bemaking its debut, and other models will also be based on this flexibly adaptableplatform.Patented sandwich structure of the high-voltage battery with intelligent thermalmanagementThe MAS platform is also distinguished by its pioneering battery architecture. Apatented sandwich structure not only ensures high crash safety for the 24battery modules supplied by CATL, but also enables the use of an intelligentthermal management system to increase the efficiency of the high-voltage system.A multilayer insulating protective layer separates the battery modules in thedry zone from the cooling plates in the wet zone. This not only increasesefficiency but also the operational reliability of the lithium-ion battery,which can be optimally cooled or preheated thanks to the sandwich structure. Thethermal management system of the Aiways U5 SUV thus enables operation at thebest point of the 63 kWh pack at all times, which helps to ensure a long servicelife. Aiways guarantees 75 percent residual battery capacity even after eightyears of operation. With a power density of 172 watt-hours per kilogram, thehigh-voltage battery is also among the top performers in its segment.High-speed permanent magnet synchronous electric motor saves weight andinstallation spaceThe engineers at the Aiways Research Center in Jiading also used lightweight