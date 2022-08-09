Technical advantage Aiways U5 SUV with innovative lightweight design (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - Battery-electric vehicles score with lower operating
costs compared with conventionally powered ones. In developing the U5 SUV,
Aiways placed particular focus on intelligent lightweight construction, an
efficient powertrain and the best possible thermal management of the battery to
keep energy requirements as low as possible.
The MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform developed by Aiways, a
Shanghai-based provider of customized mobility solutions, combines innovative
technical solutions to create an intelligent architecture. For example, the
body-in-white of the Aiways U5 SUV is made of 52 percent lightweight and
corrosion-resistant aluminum and 48 percent specially alloyed high-strength
steels.
MAS platform with intelligent aluminum-steel lightweight material mix
These are up to four times stronger than conventional special steels used in
vehicle construction and ensure maximum safety. Innovative bonding and joining
techniques in the body-in-white mean that the torsional stiffness of the
aluminum substructure is 50 percent higher than with conventional construction
methods. In addition to the Aiways U5 SUV, the U6 SUV-Coupé, which will soon be
making its debut, and other models will also be based on this flexibly adaptable
platform.
Patented sandwich structure of the high-voltage battery with intelligent thermal
management
The MAS platform is also distinguished by its pioneering battery architecture. A
patented sandwich structure not only ensures high crash safety for the 24
battery modules supplied by CATL, but also enables the use of an intelligent
thermal management system to increase the efficiency of the high-voltage system.
A multilayer insulating protective layer separates the battery modules in the
dry zone from the cooling plates in the wet zone. This not only increases
efficiency but also the operational reliability of the lithium-ion battery,
which can be optimally cooled or preheated thanks to the sandwich structure. The
thermal management system of the Aiways U5 SUV thus enables operation at the
best point of the 63 kWh pack at all times, which helps to ensure a long service
life. Aiways guarantees 75 percent residual battery capacity even after eight
years of operation. With a power density of 172 watt-hours per kilogram, the
high-voltage battery is also among the top performers in its segment.
High-speed permanent magnet synchronous electric motor saves weight and
installation space
The engineers at the Aiways Research Center in Jiading also used lightweight
