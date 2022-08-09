Tennant Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Sees Guidance at Lower End
(PLX AI) – Tennant Q2 sales USD 280.2 million vs. estimate USD 276 million.Q2 net income USD 16.6 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 30.3 million vs. estimate USD 30 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8%Q2 gross margin 37.9% vs. estimate 39%Sees …
- (PLX AI) – Tennant Q2 sales USD 280.2 million vs. estimate USD 276 million.
- Q2 net income USD 16.6 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 30.3 million vs. estimate USD 30 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8%
- Q2 gross margin 37.9% vs. estimate 39%
- Sees guidance at lower end of range due to FX headwinds and evolving market conditions
