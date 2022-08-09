Lundbeck Raises Revenue, EBIT Guidance on Strategic Brands Momentum, Favorable FX
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck raises financial guidance range for the full year 2022.Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,200-17,700 million, up from DKK 16,700–17,300 million previouslyOutlook FY EBIT DKK 2,400-2,700 million, up from DKK 2,200-2,600 million …
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck raises financial guidance range for the full year 2022.
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,200-17,700 million, up from DKK 16,700–17,300 million previously
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,400-2,700 million, up from DKK 2,200-2,600 million previously
- Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,800-4,100 million, up from DKK 3,600-4,000 million previously
- Lundbeck’s revenue is driven by strong underlying positive momentum in the strategic brands (Abilify Maintena®, Brintellix®/Trintellix®, Rexulti® and Vyepti®)
- Revenue is furthermore benefitting significantly from the appreciation of Lundbeck’s main currencies and especially the U.S. Dollar in the first half of 2022
- Profitability will be impacted by increased hedging offsets as well as the investment in acceleration and global launch of Vyepti
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0