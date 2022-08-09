Lundbeck Raises Revenue, EBIT Guidance on Strategic Brands Momentum, Favorable FX

(PLX AI) – Lundbeck raises financial guidance range for the full year 2022.Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,200-17,700 million, up from DKK 16,700–17,300 million previouslyOutlook FY EBIT DKK 2,400-2,700 million, up from DKK 2,200-2,600 million …

