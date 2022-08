(PLX AI) – Wynn Q2 revenue USD 908.8 million vs. estimate USD 981 million.Q2 net income USD -130.1 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 179.2 million vs. estimate USD 186 millionSays Covid restrictions continue to impact Macau results

Wynn Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Macau Results Hit by Covid Restrictions

