Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Plug Power Q2 revenue USD 151.3 million vs. estimate USD 166 million.
- Gross margin was negative 21%
- Plug Power Reaffirms $900-$925MM Full-Year Revenue Guidance
- Says current backlog of 1.5GW is already ahead of our targeted booking and backlog of 1GW for the year
- Says biggest bookings include 1GW from H2 Energy, Plug’s largest order to date, and another recently announced 120MW order from New Fortress Energy, which can grow to 500MW
- Says electrolyzer sales funnel now stands at over $15 billion
