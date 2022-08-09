checkAd

Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Plug Power Q2 revenue USD 151.3 million vs. estimate USD 166 million.Gross margin was negative 21%Plug Power Reaffirms $900-$925MM Full-Year Revenue GuidanceSays current backlog of 1.5GW is already ahead of our targeted booking and …

  • (PLX AI) – Plug Power Q2 revenue USD 151.3 million vs. estimate USD 166 million.
  • Gross margin was negative 21%
  • Plug Power Reaffirms $900-$925MM Full-Year Revenue Guidance
  • Says current backlog of 1.5GW is already ahead of our targeted booking and backlog of 1GW for the year
  • Says biggest bookings include 1GW from H2 Energy, Plug’s largest order to date, and another recently announced 120MW order from New Fortress Energy, which can grow to 500MW
  • Says electrolyzer sales funnel now stands at over $15 billion
