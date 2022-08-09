Philip Morris Extends Swedish Match Acceptance Period Until Oct. 21
(PLX AI) – Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. Extends the Acceptance Period for the Recommended Cash Offer to the Shareholders of Swedish Match AB Until October 21, 2022Philip Morris says European Commission will not complete its review of the …
- (PLX AI) – Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. Extends the Acceptance Period for the Recommended Cash Offer to the Shareholders of Swedish Match AB Until October 21, 2022
- Philip Morris says European Commission will not complete its review of the transaction before the expiry of the initial acceptance period on September 30
- Philip Morris says shares tendered as of August 8 amount to approximately 0.24 percent of the share capital and the voting rights in Swedish Match
