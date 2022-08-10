(PLX AI) – Vitesco Q2 revenue EUR 2,170 million vs. estimate EUR 2,150 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 1.5% vs. estimate 2.2%Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 32.9 million vs. estimate EUR 46 millionQ2 orders EUR 3,700 millionOutlook FY free cash flow EUR 50 …

Vitesco Adj. EBIT Below Consensus as Margins Under Pressure; Guidance Unchanged

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer