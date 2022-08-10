Vitesco Adj. EBIT Below Consensus as Margins Under Pressure; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Vitesco Q2 revenue EUR 2,170 million vs. estimate EUR 2,150 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 1.5% vs. estimate 2.2%Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 32.9 million vs. estimate EUR 46 millionQ2 orders EUR 3,700 millionOutlook FY free cash flow EUR 50 …
- (PLX AI) – Vitesco Q2 revenue EUR 2,170 million vs. estimate EUR 2,150 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 1.5% vs. estimate 2.2%
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 32.9 million vs. estimate EUR 46 million
- Q2 orders EUR 3,700 million
- Outlook FY free cash flow EUR 50 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 8,600-9,100 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 2.2-2.7%
- The reasons why the outlook for business development was not adjusted despite reduced vehicle production figures are, in particular, supportive exchange rate developments, agreed price adjustments and the continued expected improvement in semiconductor availability in the second half of the year, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0