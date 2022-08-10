Evonik Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Sales Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Evonik Q2 sales EUR 4,772 million vs. estimate EUR 4,450 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 728 million vs. estimate EUR 701 million
- Outlook FY sales EUR 17,000-18,000 million
- This raise from previous guidance range of EUR 15.5 billion to EUR 16.5 billion can mainly be attributed to an increase in prices to offset higher variable costs, company says
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 2,500-2,600 million
