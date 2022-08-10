Indus Raises Sales Guidance, Cuts EBIT After H1 Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Indus half year sales EUR 945 million.
- half year EBIT EUR 51 million
- half year EBIT margin 5.4%
- Outlook FY sales raised to EUR 1,900-2,000 million due to the inflation-related passing on of price increases at many portfolio companies
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 100-115 million, cut because of higher material prices and increases in personnel and energy costs
