Talanx Sees Higher Premium Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Talanx half year operating profit EUR 1,358 millionhalf year net income EUR 560 millionCombined ratio of 98.4 (95.9) percent due to precautionary additions to the reserves for the war in UkraineOutlook FY net income EUR 1,050-1,150 …
- (PLX AI) – Talanx half year operating profit EUR 1,358 million
- half year net income EUR 560 million
- Combined ratio of 98.4 (95.9) percent due to precautionary additions to the reserves for the war in Ukraine
- Outlook FY net income EUR 1,050-1,150 million (unchanged)
- Now sees high single-figure percentage premium growth, up from mid-range single-figure percentage previously
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0