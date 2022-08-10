Ahold Delhaize Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 880 Million vs. Estimate EUR 825 Million
(PLX AI) – Ahold Delhaize Q2 revenue EUR 21,445 million vs. estimate EUR 21,081 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 895 millionQ2 EBIT margin 4.2%Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 4.1%Q2 adjusted EPS EUR 0.59 vs. estimate EUR 0.54
