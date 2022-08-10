Arcwide Expands European Offering with Acquisition of Fekra Digital Services

Paris France (ots) - --News Direct--



Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/en/) , the joint venture of BearingPoint and

IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces its

official acquisition of Fekra Digital Services.



Over the past five years, the close collaboration of these complementary

organisations has enabled the success of multiple projects and such synergy has

culminated in a valuable acquisition, made official in July 2022.





The goal of this strategic move between Arcwide and Fekra Digital Services is toprovide clients with complete end-to-end services and support the continualgrowth in demand for IFS software and solutions.Founded in 2008, European-based Fekra Digital Services supports companies in thedigital transformation of their information systems through the integration ofIT solutions, specialising in ERP IFS solutions.As global demand for IFS Cloud consultancy increases, Arcwide is set to become amarket leader by combining the world-class business technology consultancy ofBearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud innovation of IFS, and is on track tobecome the IFS delivery partner of choice for enterprise organisationsworldwide.On this recent acquisition, Arcwide CEO, Philippe Chaniot comments:"Fekra Digital Services has an ethos of curiosity, open-mindedness andinventiveness which aligns perfectly with the Arcwide mindset. Our aim is tohelp solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable forbusiness growth and Fekra Digital Services will be a valuable asset in helpingus achieve this."Already a recognised IFS Diamond partner, Arcwide also is winner of the IFSGlobal Systems Integrator of the Year 2020 and IFS Growth Partner of the Year2021 awards.As the business continues its momentum with further growth and acquisition,Arcwide's focus will remain sharply on unlocking value through IFS Cloudadoption and accelerating time to value for an ever-growing client base.###ENDS###About ArcwideArcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformationproposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to helpcompanies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class businesstechnology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technologyand innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-establishedpartnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.Contact DetailsHannah Syers+44 7566 226202mailto:hannah@fox.agencyCompany Websitehttps://www.arcwide.com/en/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arcwide-expands-european-offering-with-acquisition-of-fekra-digital-services-9291182812022 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5293269OTS: News Direct