checkAd

Arcwide Expands European Offering with Acquisition of Fekra Digital Services

Paris France (ots) - --News Direct--

Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/en/) , the joint venture of BearingPoint and
IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces its
official acquisition of Fekra Digital Services.

Over the past five years, the close collaboration of these complementary
organisations has enabled the success of multiple projects and such synergy has
culminated in a valuable acquisition, made official in July 2022.

The goal of this strategic move between Arcwide and Fekra Digital Services is to
provide clients with complete end-to-end services and support the continual
growth in demand for IFS software and solutions.

Founded in 2008, European-based Fekra Digital Services supports companies in the
digital transformation of their information systems through the integration of
IT solutions, specialising in ERP IFS solutions.

As global demand for IFS Cloud consultancy increases, Arcwide is set to become a
market leader by combining the world-class business technology consultancy of
BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud innovation of IFS, and is on track to
become the IFS delivery partner of choice for enterprise organisations
worldwide.

On this recent acquisition, Arcwide CEO, Philippe Chaniot comments:

"Fekra Digital Services has an ethos of curiosity, open-mindedness and
inventiveness which aligns perfectly with the Arcwide mindset. Our aim is to
help solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable for
business growth and Fekra Digital Services will be a valuable asset in helping
us achieve this."

Already a recognised IFS Diamond partner, Arcwide also is winner of the IFS
Global Systems Integrator of the Year 2020 and IFS Growth Partner of the Year
2021 awards.

As the business continues its momentum with further growth and acquisition,
Arcwide's focus will remain sharply on unlocking value through IFS Cloud
adoption and accelerating time to value for an ever-growing client base.

###ENDS###

About Arcwide

Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class business
technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technology
and innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-established
partnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since
2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.

Contact Details

Hannah Syers

+44 7566 226202

mailto:hannah@fox.agency

Company Website

https://www.arcwide.com/en/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arcwide-expan
ds-european-offering-with-acquisition-of-fekra-digital-services-929118281

2022 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5293269
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Arcwide Expands European Offering with Acquisition of Fekra Digital Services -News Direct- Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/en/) , the joint venture of BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces its official acquisition of Fekra Digital Services. Over the past five years, the …

Nachrichten des Autors
GIGABYTE veröffentlicht BIOS-Updates für die 600 Serie, die für Intels kommende ...
297 Leser
Materom entscheidet sich für Syncron Retail Inventory, um den Service zu verbessern und das ...
197 Leser
Ping Identity unterstützt Flinks dabei, Unternehmen in der Fintech-Branche ein echtes Open ...
156 Leser
Betriebliche Mobilität neu erfahren: bfp FORUM am 7. und 8. September erstmals in der Messestadt Hannover (FOTO)
144 Leser
Marco Barenkamp in die Bundesfachkommission für Künstliche Intelligenz und ...
109 Leser
Technischer Vorsprung: Aiways U5 SUV mit innovativem Leichtbau (FOTO)
106 Leser
Der Aufstieg von "People-First-Unternehmen" - so schaffen Unternehmen einen ...
103 Leser
GP JOULE versorgt und revolutioniert den LKW-Verkehr / GP JOULE schließt Rahmenvertrag mit ...
102 Leser
Positive Mitgliederentwicklung trotz schwerer Rahmenbedingungen
96 Leser
It's that Easee: Der gelassenste Spot des Jahres / Easee lanciert erste Awareness-Kampagne in Deutschland (FOTO)
90 Leser
Interview: Carsten Pfau über Paraguay als Investitionsstandort
341 Leser
Ein Problem mehr / Kommentar zum geplatzten Immobilien-Deal der Adler-Group von Helmut Kipp.
322 Leser
GIGABYTE veröffentlicht BIOS-Updates für die 600 Serie, die für Intels kommende ...
297 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
290 Leser
Das Hotel Krallerhof definiert Erholung auf seine Weise neu
272 Leser
Energie-Effizienz für den Einzelhandel: Technologiepartnerschaft von T-Systems und Envision Digital ermöglicht CO2-Reduktion um bis zu ...
267 Leser
Accord Healthcare bringt generisches Doxorubicin pegyliertes liposomales Konzentrat auf den Markt
263 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
254 Leser
Openbank bietet 0,5 Prozent Tagesgeldzinsen mit dem Willkommens-Konto
252 Leser
Franklin Templeton, Inc. verlängert Vertrag mit Empire State Realty Trust über 7340 ...
243 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
758 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
678 Leser
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
553 Leser
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
430 Leser
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
421 Leser
Kompaktes für Camper Vans von Webasto (FOTO)
386 Leser
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
383 Leser
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
371 Leser
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
344 Leser
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im Mai 2022: -2,1 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
343 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2850 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1590 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1530 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1277 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
968 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
899 Leser
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
883 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
865 Leser
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
853 Leser