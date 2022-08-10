Arcwide Expands European Offering with Acquisition of Fekra Digital Services
Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/en/) , the joint venture of BearingPoint and
IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces its
official acquisition of Fekra Digital Services.
Over the past five years, the close collaboration of these complementary
organisations has enabled the success of multiple projects and such synergy has
culminated in a valuable acquisition, made official in July 2022.
Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/en/) , the joint venture of BearingPoint and
IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces its
official acquisition of Fekra Digital Services.
Over the past five years, the close collaboration of these complementary
organisations has enabled the success of multiple projects and such synergy has
culminated in a valuable acquisition, made official in July 2022.
The goal of this strategic move between Arcwide and Fekra Digital Services is to
provide clients with complete end-to-end services and support the continual
growth in demand for IFS software and solutions.
Founded in 2008, European-based Fekra Digital Services supports companies in the
digital transformation of their information systems through the integration of
IT solutions, specialising in ERP IFS solutions.
As global demand for IFS Cloud consultancy increases, Arcwide is set to become a
market leader by combining the world-class business technology consultancy of
BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud innovation of IFS, and is on track to
become the IFS delivery partner of choice for enterprise organisations
worldwide.
On this recent acquisition, Arcwide CEO, Philippe Chaniot comments:
"Fekra Digital Services has an ethos of curiosity, open-mindedness and
inventiveness which aligns perfectly with the Arcwide mindset. Our aim is to
help solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable for
business growth and Fekra Digital Services will be a valuable asset in helping
us achieve this."
Already a recognised IFS Diamond partner, Arcwide also is winner of the IFS
Global Systems Integrator of the Year 2020 and IFS Growth Partner of the Year
2021 awards.
As the business continues its momentum with further growth and acquisition,
Arcwide's focus will remain sharply on unlocking value through IFS Cloud
adoption and accelerating time to value for an ever-growing client base.
About Arcwide
Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class business
technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technology
and innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-established
partnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since
2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.
Contact Details
Hannah Syers
+44 7566 226202
mailto:hannah@fox.agency
Company Website
https://www.arcwide.com/en/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arcwide-expan
ds-european-offering-with-acquisition-of-fekra-digital-services-929118281
