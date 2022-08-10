Jyske Bank Rises 3% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank shares rose 3% at the open after Nordea analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target DKK 425Jyske's acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations was a solid deal, Nordea saidAsset quality seems very strong and …
- Price target DKK 425
- Jyske's acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations was a solid deal, Nordea said
- Asset quality seems very strong and the acquisition will make it easier for Jyske to keep trimming costs, Nordea said
- Another Danish Central Bank rate increase by 50 bp would boost Jyske's 2023 EPS by 9%, Nordea estimated
