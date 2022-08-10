Vestas Rises 1.5% as Strong Pricing Outweighs Sales Weakness
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose 1.5% after the company reported a 22% increase in average selling prices for onshore wind turbines. Vestas has an ASP of EUR 0.96 million per MW, while consensus expected only EUR 0.92 millionWeaker than expected Q2 …
- Vestas has an ASP of EUR 0.96 million per MW, while consensus expected only EUR 0.92 million
- Weaker than expected Q2 revenue of EUR 3,305 million (vs. consensus of EUR 3,546 million) were driven by the offshore equipment business
- Stronger pricing in the order intake bodes well for the speed in recovery in profits from the margin pressure experienced from higher raw material and logistics costs, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- Onshore order ASP is probably the only positive surprise, SEB said
- Guidance was maintained but EPS estimates for 2023 are likely to come down after lower order intake in Q2, SEB said
