checkAd

HEIDELBERG makes successful start to 2022/23 financial year - sales and earnings increase in Q1

Heidelberg (ots) -

- Sales show clear growth, rising by some 20 percent to EUR530 million
- High customer demand results in incoming orders worth EUR607 million
- Large order backlog of EUR969 million provides sound basis for the rest of the
financial year
- Noticeable improvement in operating result - EBITDA increases by EUR20 million
to EUR35 million
- Positive net result after taxes: EUR5 million
- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a successful start to the
new 2022/23 financial year. The first quarter saw significant improvements in
both sales and operating profitability, thanks to the continued recovery of the
markets in almost all regions and the progressive success in transforming the
company. For example, the Group's sales figures between April and June grew by
20 percent year on year to EUR530 million. This significant increase can largely
be attributed to the rise in the number of new machines delivered. The regions
of Europe and North America recorded particularly positive developments. By
contrast, results in China were sometimes weaker compared to the previous year,
due to the extensive lockdowns in the economically relevant cities. Thanks to
higher sales and the ongoing reduction of structural costs, HEIDELBERG
significantly improved its operating result (EBITDA) in the first quarter,
recording an increase of EUR20 million to EUR35 million. In addition, it was
possible to pass on sustained increases in material costs.

"The positive start to the new financial year gives us cause to be cautiously
optimistic as we look forward," commented Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of the company.
"Provided there is no downturn in the general economic environment, we are
confident we will reach the annual targets we have set. We will support our
growth by expanding our products and services for digital printing in the label
market and launching new, networking-capable wallboxes in the electromobility
sector."

Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, HEIDELBERG believes it has good
opportunities for profitable growth in the 2022/23 financial year, too. The
company continues to expect sales figures to grow to around EUR2.3 billion
(2021/22: EUR2.183 billion), provided there is no significant downturn in the
general economic environment. Profitability is also expected to improve further.
HEIDELBERG is forecasting further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8
Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

HEIDELBERG makes successful start to 2022/23 financial year - sales and earnings increase in Q1 - Sales show clear growth, rising by some 20 percent to EUR530 million - High customer demand results in incoming orders worth EUR607 million - Large order backlog of EUR969 million provides sound basis for the rest of the financial year - …

Nachrichten des Autors
Materom entscheidet sich für Syncron Retail Inventory, um den Service zu verbessern und das ...
197 Leser
Ping Identity unterstützt Flinks dabei, Unternehmen in der Fintech-Branche ein echtes Open ...
156 Leser
Betriebliche Mobilität neu erfahren: bfp FORUM am 7. und 8. September erstmals in der Messestadt Hannover (FOTO)
144 Leser
It's that Easee: Der gelassenste Spot des Jahres / Easee lanciert erste Awareness-Kampagne in Deutschland (FOTO)
118 Leser
GP JOULE versorgt und revolutioniert den LKW-Verkehr / GP JOULE schließt Rahmenvertrag mit ...
118 Leser
Marco Barenkamp in die Bundesfachkommission für Künstliche Intelligenz und ...
109 Leser
Technischer Vorsprung: Aiways U5 SUV mit innovativem Leichtbau (FOTO)
106 Leser
Der Aufstieg von "People-First-Unternehmen" - so schaffen Unternehmen einen ...
103 Leser
Positive Mitgliederentwicklung trotz schwerer Rahmenbedingungen
98 Leser
Chef des Mieterbunds: Vermieter dürfen Zimmertemperatur nicht eigenmächtig senken und das warme Wasser abdrehen
95 Leser
Interview: Carsten Pfau über Paraguay als Investitionsstandort
341 Leser
Ein Problem mehr / Kommentar zum geplatzten Immobilien-Deal der Adler-Group von Helmut Kipp.
322 Leser
GIGABYTE veröffentlicht BIOS-Updates für die 600 Serie, die für Intels kommende ...
297 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
290 Leser
Das Hotel Krallerhof definiert Erholung auf seine Weise neu
276 Leser
Energie-Effizienz für den Einzelhandel: Technologiepartnerschaft von T-Systems und Envision Digital ermöglicht CO2-Reduktion um bis zu ...
267 Leser
Accord Healthcare bringt generisches Doxorubicin pegyliertes liposomales Konzentrat auf den Markt
263 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
254 Leser
Openbank bietet 0,5 Prozent Tagesgeldzinsen mit dem Willkommens-Konto
252 Leser
Franklin Templeton, Inc. verlängert Vertrag mit Empire State Realty Trust über 7340 ...
243 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
758 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
678 Leser
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
553 Leser
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
430 Leser
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
425 Leser
Kompaktes für Camper Vans von Webasto (FOTO)
386 Leser
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
383 Leser
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
371 Leser
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
344 Leser
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im Mai 2022: -2,1 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
343 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2850 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1590 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1530 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1277 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
968 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
899 Leser
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
883 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
865 Leser
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
853 Leser