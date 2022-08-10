HEIDELBERG makes successful start to 2022/23 financial year - sales and earnings increase in Q1

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Heidelberg (ots) -- Sales show clear growth, rising by some 20 percent to EUR530 million- High customer demand results in incoming orders worth EUR607 million- Large order backlog of EUR969 million provides sound basis for the rest of thefinancial year- Noticeable improvement in operating result - EBITDA increases by EUR20 millionto EUR35 million- Positive net result after taxes: EUR5 million- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmedHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a successful start to thenew 2022/23 financial year. The first quarter saw significant improvements inboth sales and operating profitability, thanks to the continued recovery of themarkets in almost all regions and the progressive success in transforming thecompany. For example, the Group's sales figures between April and June grew by20 percent year on year to EUR530 million. This significant increase can largelybe attributed to the rise in the number of new machines delivered. The regionsof Europe and North America recorded particularly positive developments. Bycontrast, results in China were sometimes weaker compared to the previous year,due to the extensive lockdowns in the economically relevant cities. Thanks tohigher sales and the ongoing reduction of structural costs, HEIDELBERGsignificantly improved its operating result (EBITDA) in the first quarter,recording an increase of EUR20 million to EUR35 million. In addition, it waspossible to pass on sustained increases in material costs."The positive start to the new financial year gives us cause to be cautiouslyoptimistic as we look forward," commented Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of the company."Provided there is no downturn in the general economic environment, we areconfident we will reach the annual targets we have set. We will support ourgrowth by expanding our products and services for digital printing in the labelmarket and launching new, networking-capable wallboxes in the electromobilitysector."Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmedDespite ongoing global uncertainties, HEIDELBERG believes it has goodopportunities for profitable growth in the 2022/23 financial year, too. Thecompany continues to expect sales figures to grow to around EUR2.3 billion(2021/22: EUR2.183 billion), provided there is no significant downturn in thegeneral economic environment. Profitability is also expected to improve further.HEIDELBERG is forecasting further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8