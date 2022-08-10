HEIDELBERG makes successful start to 2022/23 financial year - sales and earnings increase in Q1
Heidelberg (ots) -
- Sales show clear growth, rising by some 20 percent to EUR530 million
- High customer demand results in incoming orders worth EUR607 million
- Large order backlog of EUR969 million provides sound basis for the rest of the
financial year
- Noticeable improvement in operating result - EBITDA increases by EUR20 million
to EUR35 million
- Positive net result after taxes: EUR5 million
- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a successful start to the
new 2022/23 financial year. The first quarter saw significant improvements in
both sales and operating profitability, thanks to the continued recovery of the
markets in almost all regions and the progressive success in transforming the
company. For example, the Group's sales figures between April and June grew by
20 percent year on year to EUR530 million. This significant increase can largely
be attributed to the rise in the number of new machines delivered. The regions
of Europe and North America recorded particularly positive developments. By
contrast, results in China were sometimes weaker compared to the previous year,
due to the extensive lockdowns in the economically relevant cities. Thanks to
higher sales and the ongoing reduction of structural costs, HEIDELBERG
significantly improved its operating result (EBITDA) in the first quarter,
recording an increase of EUR20 million to EUR35 million. In addition, it was
possible to pass on sustained increases in material costs.
"The positive start to the new financial year gives us cause to be cautiously
optimistic as we look forward," commented Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of the company.
"Provided there is no downturn in the general economic environment, we are
confident we will reach the annual targets we have set. We will support our
growth by expanding our products and services for digital printing in the label
market and launching new, networking-capable wallboxes in the electromobility
sector."
Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed
Despite ongoing global uncertainties, HEIDELBERG believes it has good
opportunities for profitable growth in the 2022/23 financial year, too. The
company continues to expect sales figures to grow to around EUR2.3 billion
(2021/22: EUR2.183 billion), provided there is no significant downturn in the
general economic environment. Profitability is also expected to improve further.
HEIDELBERG is forecasting further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8
- Sales show clear growth, rising by some 20 percent to EUR530 million
- High customer demand results in incoming orders worth EUR607 million
- Large order backlog of EUR969 million provides sound basis for the rest of the
financial year
- Noticeable improvement in operating result - EBITDA increases by EUR20 million
to EUR35 million
- Positive net result after taxes: EUR5 million
- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a successful start to the
new 2022/23 financial year. The first quarter saw significant improvements in
both sales and operating profitability, thanks to the continued recovery of the
markets in almost all regions and the progressive success in transforming the
company. For example, the Group's sales figures between April and June grew by
20 percent year on year to EUR530 million. This significant increase can largely
be attributed to the rise in the number of new machines delivered. The regions
of Europe and North America recorded particularly positive developments. By
contrast, results in China were sometimes weaker compared to the previous year,
due to the extensive lockdowns in the economically relevant cities. Thanks to
higher sales and the ongoing reduction of structural costs, HEIDELBERG
significantly improved its operating result (EBITDA) in the first quarter,
recording an increase of EUR20 million to EUR35 million. In addition, it was
possible to pass on sustained increases in material costs.
"The positive start to the new financial year gives us cause to be cautiously
optimistic as we look forward," commented Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of the company.
"Provided there is no downturn in the general economic environment, we are
confident we will reach the annual targets we have set. We will support our
growth by expanding our products and services for digital printing in the label
market and launching new, networking-capable wallboxes in the electromobility
sector."
Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed
Despite ongoing global uncertainties, HEIDELBERG believes it has good
opportunities for profitable growth in the 2022/23 financial year, too. The
company continues to expect sales figures to grow to around EUR2.3 billion
(2021/22: EUR2.183 billion), provided there is no significant downturn in the
general economic environment. Profitability is also expected to improve further.
HEIDELBERG is forecasting further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8
|Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 30 | 0 |