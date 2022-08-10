epay selects Fraugster to pilot fraud prevention services for its payment processing

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , a payment

"With Fraugster's AI data enrichment and custom data points we will gain deepinsights into end-user behavior for our offered payment methods, which willstrengthen our existing payment security strategy," said Dr. Markus Landrock,epay's Managing Director of DACH and Global Issuing, Payments & Rewards. "Itwill also enable us to make more accurate approval decisions as we continue togrow our business, whilst giving us the flexibility we need to cater fordifferent business models within the Euronet group. This way, our retail andbrand partners as well as their end customers can continue to rely on secureprocesses at epay in the future."Because the demand for digital and branded payments are constantly increasing,these payment methods require ongoing development in fraud prevention within therisk system. In addition, e-commerce fraud losses are significantly higher nowthan pre-pandemic levels, costing online merchants heavily and making paymentsecurity and intelligence more important than ever."We are delighted to be working so closely with another well-establishedfinancial technology company that is operating in a high-risk vertical, offeringtheir customers a range of payment methods without compromising on paymentsecurity," said Fraugster CEO Christian Mangold. "A combination of our expertiseand AI technology will ensure that epay continues to see an increase in paymentacceptance and reduction in fraud losses."About FraugsterFraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables theworld's leading merchants, and global payment companies like Worldline andRatepay to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs offraud, maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developedone of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and isbacked by leading investors Earlybird, Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and MunichRe Ventures. Further information can be found at https://www.fraugster.com/ .About epayepay, a segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a leading globalprovider of payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed more than 3billion transactions in 2021. The company has built an extensive network ofretailer touchpoints with 760,000 point-of-sale terminals in 63 countries thatconnects brands with consumers all over the world. The company offers a diverseecosystem of services, products and solutions supporting the distribution ofPayment and Branded Payments for more than 1,000 brand partners via Commerce,eCommerce and mCommerce solutions. For more information visithttp://www.epayworldwide.com/ .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpgmailto:pr@fraugster.commailto:presse@epay.deFor further information:Caroline Delvennemailto:pr@fraugster.com mailto:presse@epay.de+49 (0)30 555794810Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5293308OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH