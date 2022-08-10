checkAd

epay selects Fraugster to pilot fraud prevention services for its payment processing

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , a payment
intelligence company, has been selected by epay to pilot AI payment fraud
prevention services. epay is a full-service payment provider and the digital
payments processing business segment of the global financial technology
solutions and payments provider Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT).

epay's worldwide transactions for payment and branded payment processing across
all channels grew 30% in 2021 to more than 3 billion. Because the full-service
payment provider continues to expand its engagement in web-based and in-app
channels, it is important to continuously develop the overall ecosystem
protection that minimizes risk from the outset using Fraugster's AI Anti-Fraud
Engine.

"With Fraugster's AI data enrichment and custom data points we will gain deep
insights into end-user behavior for our offered payment methods, which will
strengthen our existing payment security strategy," said Dr. Markus Landrock,
epay's Managing Director of DACH and Global Issuing, Payments & Rewards. "It
will also enable us to make more accurate approval decisions as we continue to
grow our business, whilst giving us the flexibility we need to cater for
different business models within the Euronet group. This way, our retail and
brand partners as well as their end customers can continue to rely on secure
processes at epay in the future."

Because the demand for digital and branded payments are constantly increasing,
these payment methods require ongoing development in fraud prevention within the
risk system. In addition, e-commerce fraud losses are significantly higher now
than pre-pandemic levels, costing online merchants heavily and making payment
security and intelligence more important than ever.

"We are delighted to be working so closely with another well-established
financial technology company that is operating in a high-risk vertical, offering
their customers a range of payment methods without compromising on payment
security," said Fraugster CEO Christian Mangold. "A combination of our expertise
and AI technology will ensure that epay continues to see an increase in payment
acceptance and reduction in fraud losses."

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the
world's leading merchants, and global payment companies like Worldline and
Ratepay to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs of
fraud, maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed
one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and is
backed by leading investors Earlybird, Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich
Re Ventures. Further information can be found at https://www.fraugster.com/ .

About epay

epay, a segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a leading global
provider of payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed more than 3
billion transactions in 2021. The company has built an extensive network of
retailer touchpoints with 760,000 point-of-sale terminals in 63 countries that
connects brands with consumers all over the world. The company offers a diverse
ecosystem of services, products and solutions supporting the distribution of
Payment and Branded Payments for more than 1,000 brand partners via Commerce,
eCommerce and mCommerce solutions. For more information visit
http://www.epayworldwide.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg

mailto:pr@fraugster.com

mailto:presse@epay.de

For further information:

Caroline Delvenne
mailto:pr@fraugster.com mailto:presse@epay.de+49 (0)30 555794810

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5293308
OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH



