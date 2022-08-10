checkAd

PREVIEW: Novozymes May Raise Outlook in Q2 Earnings Report, Analysts Say

  • (PLX AI) – Novozymes may lift organic growth guidance in its second-quarter earnings report due tomorrow as investors are expecting a beat on growth and margins, analysts said.
  • The company may lift its top-line growth guidance by 1-2 percentage points, from 4-8% currently to either 5-8% or 6-9%, analysts at Nordea said (hold, DKK 408)
  • Q2 should be solid, with top line growth of 10.2% beating consensus of 7.4%: Nordea
  • Novozymes grew 10% organically in Q1 and now the comparison is easier for Q2, with positive pricing effects, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 550)
  • The floor and the ceiling of the 4-8% organic growth guidance range could be raised, while EBIT margin guidance of 25–26% may stand, Carnegie said
  • The strong performance in Q1 should continue in Q2, and Novozymes could narrow its top-line guidance range, Danske said (buy, DKK 530)
  • Q2 should be strong, with a possible guidance upgrade and focus on pricing, but there are warning signs from detergent producers reporting low volume growth from customers, which means trading down has already begun in the U.S. and will accelerate, SEB said (hold, DKK 460)


PLX AI
