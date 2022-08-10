CleverTap Raises US$105M in Series D Funding Round Led by CDPQ

Mountain View (California), Mumbai (India) and Montreal (Canada) (ots) - --News

Direct--



CleverTap (https://clevertap.com/) , a leading global B2B SaaS platform for

customer engagement and retention today announced it has signed definitive

agreements to raise US$105M in a Series D funding round led by CDPQ, a global

investment group who committed US$75M, with participation from IIFL AMC's Tech

Fund, along with existing investors Tiger Global and Sequoia India. The funds

will be used to support CleverTap's global expansion and enhance the development

of its world-class solutions and technology.



Founded in Mumbai in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California,

CleverTap's customer engagement and retention SaaS platform leverages machine

learning and artificial intelligence to offer a comprehensive user engagement

suite that enables brands to build valuable, long-term relationships with their

customers. CleverTap's subscription-based solution has been adopted by a loyal

customer base of 1,200 brands in 100 countries representing 10,000 apps across

industries including Fintech, eCommerce, Subscription, On Demand, and Streaming

media.



