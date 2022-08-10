checkAd

CleverTap Raises US$105M in Series D Funding Round Led by CDPQ

CleverTap (https://clevertap.com/) , a leading global B2B SaaS platform for
customer engagement and retention today announced it has signed definitive
agreements to raise US$105M in a Series D funding round led by CDPQ, a global
investment group who committed US$75M, with participation from IIFL AMC's Tech
Fund, along with existing investors Tiger Global and Sequoia India. The funds
will be used to support CleverTap's global expansion and enhance the development
of its world-class solutions and technology.

Founded in Mumbai in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California,
CleverTap's customer engagement and retention SaaS platform leverages machine
learning and artificial intelligence to offer a comprehensive user engagement
suite that enables brands to build valuable, long-term relationships with their
customers. CleverTap's subscription-based solution has been adopted by a loyal
customer base of 1,200 brands in 100 countries representing 10,000 apps across
industries including Fintech, eCommerce, Subscription, On Demand, and Streaming
media.

In June 2022, CleverTap completed the acquisition of San Francisco-based
Leanplum (https://clevertap.com/news/press-release/clevertap-completes-acquisiti
on-of-leanplum/) , a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, further
strengthening its footprint in North America and Europe. In the same month, it
also unveiled TesseractDB(TM) (https://clevertap.com/news/press-release/retentio
n-cloud-leader-clevertap-unveils-tesseractdb/#:~:text=Mountain%20View%2C%20Calif
%2C%20%26%20Mumbai,retention%20for%20digital%20consumer%20brands.) , the world's
first purpose-built database designed to dramatically improve user engagement
and retention for digital consumer brands.

"Our vision has been to reshape the way businesses engage with their consumers
and bring the tech to MarTech. The addition of long-term investors CDPQ and IIFL
AMC Tech fund to CleverTap's existing backers, Sequoia India, Accel, Tiger
Global, and Recruit Holdings is a great endorsement of the successful business
we have built, the innovation we bring to the market and the growth potential
CleverTap holds," said Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman,
CleverTap. "The fresh funds will help fuel our plans to further strengthen our
presence in key geographies and expand our teams. The last few months have been
quite exciting for us with the Leanplum acquisition and unveiling of
