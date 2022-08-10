Disney Q3 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Disney+ Paid Subscribers 152.1 Million
- (PLX AI) – Disney Q3 revenue USD 21,504 million vs. estimate USD 20,960 million.
- Q3 net income USD 1,409 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 0.97
- Q3 EPS USD 0.77
- Q3 free cash flow USD 187 million
- Q3 segment operating income USD 3,567 million vs. estimate USD 3,127 million
- Disney Disney+ paid subscribers 152.1 million
- Disney ESPN+ Paid subscribers 22.8 million
