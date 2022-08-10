checkAd

Disney Q3 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Disney+ Paid Subscribers 152.1 Million

(PLX AI) – Disney Q3 revenue USD 21,504 million vs. estimate USD 20,960 million.Q3 net income USD 1,409 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 0.97Q3 EPS USD 0.77Q3 free cash flow USD 187 millionQ3 segment operating income USD 3,567 …

  • (PLX AI) – Disney Q3 revenue USD 21,504 million vs. estimate USD 20,960 million.
  • Q3 net income USD 1,409 million
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 0.97
  • Q3 EPS USD 0.77
  • Q3 free cash flow USD 187 million
  • Q3 segment operating income USD 3,567 million vs. estimate USD 3,127 million
  • Disney Disney+ paid subscribers 152.1 million
  • Disney ESPN+ Paid subscribers 22.8 million

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 114,62$, was eine Steigerung von +1,95% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  39   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Disney Q3 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Disney+ Paid Subscribers 152.1 Million (PLX AI) – Disney Q3 revenue USD 21,504 million vs. estimate USD 20,960 million.Q3 net income USD 1,409 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 0.97Q3 EPS USD 0.77Q3 free cash flow USD 187 millionQ3 segment operating income USD 3,567 …

Nachrichten des Autors
Secunet Keeps Outlook Unchanged After H1 Earnings
127 Leser
Vestas Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus, but Guidance Unchanged as ASP Rises 22%
127 Leser
Leoni Posts H1 Adj. EBIT Loss of EUR 30 Million
118 Leser
Vestas Rises 1.5% as Strong Pricing Outweighs Sales Weakness
95 Leser
Evonik Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Sales Guidance
92 Leser
GEA Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 167.4 Million vs. Estimate EUR 158 Million
85 Leser
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit EUR 61 Million
84 Leser
Jenoptik Raises Outlook After Q2 Report
80 Leser
Talanx Sees Higher Premium Growth in 2022
79 Leser
PREVIEW: Novozymes May Raise Outlook in Q2 Earnings Report, Analysts Say
75 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1054 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
553 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
520 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
453 Leser
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
359 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
304 Leser
Rheinmetall Cuts Organic Growth Forecast on Automotive Concerns
249 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected
217 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT EUR 2,300 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,080 Million
202 Leser
Micron Technology Says Q4 Revenue May Come In Below Low End of Guidance Range
199 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1054 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
597 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
583 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
553 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
520 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
453 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
377 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
374 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1345 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser