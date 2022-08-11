Daimler Truck Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Beat Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Daimler Truck Outlook FY revenue EUR 48,000-50,000 million.Q2 revenue EUR 12,100 million vs. estimate EUR 11,700 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT EUR 1,010 million vs. estimate EUR 758 millionGroup sales slightly above prior year level: 120,961 …
- (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck Outlook FY revenue EUR 48,000-50,000 million.
- Q2 revenue EUR 12,100 million vs. estimate EUR 11,700 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 1,010 million vs. estimate EUR 758 million
- Group sales slightly above prior year level: 120,961 units (Q2 2021: 116,845 units)
- The outlook for the RoS adjusted for the Industrial Business Daimler Truck remains unchanged between 7 and 9 %
- The full year 2022 outlook for the segments Mercedes-Benz, Trucks North America and Daimler Buses remain unchanged compared to Q1
- For the Trucks Asia segment the full-year guidance on the adjusted Return on Sales (RoS adj.) is updated to 1 – 3 % (previously 3 – 5 %)
- The segment Daimler Truck Financial Services is now expecting a higher Return on Equity for the full year 2022 of 9 – 11 % (previously 5 – 7 %)
