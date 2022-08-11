Hapag-Lloyd Raises FY Outlook
(PLX AI) – Hapag-Lloyd half year revenue USD 18,562 million.half year EBITDA margin 59%half year net income USD 9,466 millionhalf year EBIT margin 53%Outlook FY EBITDA USD 19,500-21,500 millionOutlook FY EBIT USD 17,500-19,500 million
