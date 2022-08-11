New Work Revenue Just Below Expectations; EBITDA in Line
- (PLX AI) – New Work half year EBITDA EUR 53.5 million vs. estimate EUR 53 million.
- half year revenue EUR 152.6 million vs. estimate EUR 155 million
- half year net income EUR 24.3 million
- Our Group’s new strategy focuses on monetizing our recruiting solutions, and has already delivered successful results in the first half of 2022, CEO says
- Our goal is to be the leading recruiting partner in German-speaking countries, CEO says
