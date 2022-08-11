(PLX AI) – New Work half year EBITDA EUR 53.5 million vs. estimate EUR 53 million.half year revenue EUR 152.6 million vs. estimate EUR 155 millionhalf year net income EUR 24.3 millionOur Group’s new strategy focuses on monetizing our recruiting …

New Work Revenue Just Below Expectations; EBITDA in Line

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer