checkAd

Novozymes Q2 Earnings Top Expectations with Strong Organic Growth; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 sales DKK 4,286 million vs. estimate DKK 4,064 million.Q2 net income DKK 817 millionQ2 EBIT DKK 1,110 million vs. estimate DKK 1,059 millionQ2 EBIT margin 25.9% vs. estimate 26.1%Q2 organic growth 10% vs. estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 sales DKK 4,286 million vs. estimate DKK 4,064 million.
  • Q2 net income DKK 817 million
  • Q2 EBIT DKK 1,110 million vs. estimate DKK 1,059 million
  • Q2 EBIT margin 25.9% vs. estimate 26.1%
  • Q2 organic growth 10% vs. estimate 7.4%
  • Outlook FY organic growth 6-8%, up from 4-8% previously
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 26-27%, up from 25-26% previously
  • CEO says we expect solid margins and returns despite the significant pressure from input and logistic costs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Novozymes Q2 Earnings Top Expectations with Strong Organic Growth; Guidance Raised (PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 sales DKK 4,286 million vs. estimate DKK 4,064 million.Q2 net income DKK 817 millionQ2 EBIT DKK 1,110 million vs. estimate DKK 1,059 millionQ2 EBIT margin 25.9% vs. estimate 26.1%Q2 organic growth 10% vs. estimate …

Nachrichten des Autors
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
198 Leser
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
127 Leser
Daimler Truck Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Beat Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
124 Leser
Evotec Half Year Gross Margin 18.8%
117 Leser
Disney Q3 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Disney+ Paid Subscribers 152.1 Million
117 Leser
Vestas Rises 1.5% as Strong Pricing Outweighs Sales Weakness
100 Leser
PREVIEW: Novozymes May Raise Outlook in Q2 Earnings Report, Analysts Say
100 Leser
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
95 Leser
Bilfinger Q2 Earnings in Line with Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
94 Leser
ISS Raises 2022 outlook After Posting 8% Organic Growth in Q2
75 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1054 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
556 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
523 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
464 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
304 Leser
Rheinmetall Cuts Organic Growth Forecast on Automotive Concerns
252 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected
220 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT EUR 2,300 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,080 Million
202 Leser
Micron Technology Says Q4 Revenue May Come In Below Low End of Guidance Range
199 Leser
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
198 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1054 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
606 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
583 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
556 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
523 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
464 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
377 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
374 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1345 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser