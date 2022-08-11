Novozymes Q2 Earnings Top Expectations with Strong Organic Growth; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 sales DKK 4,286 million vs. estimate DKK 4,064 million.Q2 net income DKK 817 millionQ2 EBIT DKK 1,110 million vs. estimate DKK 1,059 millionQ2 EBIT margin 25.9% vs. estimate 26.1%Q2 organic growth 10% vs. estimate …
- (PLX AI) – Novozymes Q2 sales DKK 4,286 million vs. estimate DKK 4,064 million.
- Q2 net income DKK 817 million
- Q2 EBIT DKK 1,110 million vs. estimate DKK 1,059 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 25.9% vs. estimate 26.1%
- Q2 organic growth 10% vs. estimate 7.4%
- Outlook FY organic growth 6-8%, up from 4-8% previously
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 26-27%, up from 25-26% previously
- CEO says we expect solid margins and returns despite the significant pressure from input and logistic costs
