Siemens Gamesa Gets 70 MW Wind Turbine Order in the Philippines
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa will supply 70 MW of wind power following the first renewable energy auctions in the Philippines.14 units of the SG 5.0-145 turbine to be supplied to Southeast Asia’s leading renewables developer and longstanding partner …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa will supply 70 MW of wind power following the first renewable energy auctions in the Philippines.
- 14 units of the SG 5.0-145 turbine to be supplied to Southeast Asia’s leading renewables developer and longstanding partner ACEN
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0