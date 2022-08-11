Nel Falls 2.5% After Big Earnings Miss; Capacity Increase Provides Support
(PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 2.5% after the company reported worse than expected earnings, but plans to increase capacity are putting a floor under the shares, analysts said. Nel Q2 revenue of NOK 183 million were below estimates of NOK 252 million, …
- (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 2.5% after the company reported worse than expected earnings, but plans to increase capacity are putting a floor under the shares, analysts said.
- Nel Q2 revenue of NOK 183 million were below estimates of NOK 252 million, while EBITDA loss of NOK 197 million was higher than consensus loss of NOK 145 million
- The weak results reflect a combination of top-line decline, weaker gross margin and a continuously growing cost base, SEB analysts said
- Still, the retail-tilted shareholder base may very well focus on the growth initiative, SEB said
- The backlog, large orders and capacity expansions are positives, but a negative share price reaction is warranted given the weak financials for Q2 and estimates coming down, analysts at Carnegie said
