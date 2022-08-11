checkAd

Nanoprecise Sci Corp Launches NrgMonitor(TM) to Help Customers Reduce their Emissions & Carbon Footprint

Gateshead, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Nanoprecise Sci Corp - the world's leading
Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider, has launched a new product:
NrgMonitorTM (https://nanoprecise.io/products/nrgmonitor/) , to help
manufacturers & operators track their energy efficiency and carbon footprint
along with condition monitoring of motor-driven equipment.

This revolutionary product is a Sensor Agnostic Energy Efficiency & Condition
Monitoring Platform that allows maintenance teams to track the energy
consumption patterns for motor-driven equipment over a period of time. Moreover,
it includes all the features of RotationLF
(https://nanoprecise.io/products/rotationlf/) , to help reliability teams
identify faults that have the potential to cause downtime. It uses a data-driven
approach to mitigate any inefficiencies in energy consumption and helps to
determine which assets are consuming higher energy. It can track any increase or
decrease in the energy consumption of an asset due to a particular fault mode
and provide information about the total CO2 emissions that can be prevented.

Advancing Manufacturers towards a Net-zero Emission Goal

As we move towards the era of sustainable growth, NrgMonitorTM offers a
cost-effective means for manufacturers to achieve greater sustainability and
have a positive impact on reducing their energy consumption and associated
costs.

NrgMonitorTM has the potential to reduce between 5-15% of the total energy
consumption of a typical industrial plant. It assists maintenance teams in
making smarter & more accurate decisions to optimize energy consumption and
reduce CO2 emissions of their machines, thereby enabling businesses to move
towards sustainable manufacturing practices.

"NrgMonitor goes beyond the traditional reporting of energy consumption by
allowing users to measure the excess CO2 emitted by machines experiencing fault
conditions. It not only allows to reduce energy waste but also helps operators
to reduce their carbon footprint. With NrgMonitor, we aim to empower maintenance
& reliability teams with actionable insights that can help achieve their
Net-Zero goals, while preventing unplanned downtime", says Sunil Vedula, Founder
& CEO, Nanoprecise Sci Corp.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp (https://nanoprecise.io/) is an automated AI-based
predictive maintenance solution provider that specializes in the implementation
of Artificial Intelligence and Industrial IoT technology for predictive asset
maintenance and condition monitoring. The AI-based solution offers real-time
predictive information about the genuine health and performance of industrial
assets. Nanoprecise works with customers across a wide range of industries to
help them eliminate unplanned downtime & increase their overall operational
productivity, and with NrgMonitorTM, it aims to accelerate its customers'
journey towards net zero emission goals.

Contact: Suraj Pisharody, mailto:spisharody@nanoprecise.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876285/image.jpg

Contact:

+91-8983615928

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160839/5294237
OTS: Nanoprecise Sci Corp



