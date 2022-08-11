Nanoprecise Sci Corp Launches NrgMonitor(TM) to Help Customers Reduce their Emissions & Carbon Footprint

Gateshead, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Nanoprecise Sci Corp - the world's leading

Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider, has launched a new product:

NrgMonitorTM (https://nanoprecise.io/products/nrgmonitor/) , to help

manufacturers & operators track their energy efficiency and carbon footprint

along with condition monitoring of motor-driven equipment.



This revolutionary product is a Sensor Agnostic Energy Efficiency & Condition

Monitoring Platform that allows maintenance teams to track the energy

consumption patterns for motor-driven equipment over a period of time. Moreover,

it includes all the features of RotationLF

(https://nanoprecise.io/products/rotationlf/) , to help reliability teams

identify faults that have the potential to cause downtime. It uses a data-driven

approach to mitigate any inefficiencies in energy consumption and helps to

determine which assets are consuming higher energy. It can track any increase or

decrease in the energy consumption of an asset due to a particular fault mode

and provide information about the total CO2 emissions that can be prevented.



