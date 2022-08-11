checkAd

McKay Brothers Launches the Fastest Transpacific Market Data and Private Bandwidth Services

McKay Brothers' MBI team has launched the lowest known latency market data
services between Illinois' largest futures exchanges and key Asia trading
centers in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. MBI has also launched Transpacific
private bandwidth services that are faster than any known alternative.

"We are thrilled to redistribute key instruments from CME, ICE, and JPX at the
lowest known latency between Asian and US exchanges," said Francois Tyc, MBI's
Managing Director. "In addition to our latency being differentiated, both our
private bandwidth and market data services are provided on a level playing field
for all subscribers."

MBI's industry-leading Quincy Extreme Data (QED) platform is a normalized market
data feed of select instruments from leading financial exchanges. With this
latest service, QED's US-sourced data is redistributed in Tokyo-CC2, Singapore,
and Hong Kong. Tokyo-sourced data is redistributed in Aurora, IL, Singapore, and
Hong Kong. All are redistributed at the lowest known latency.

The QED Transpacific service offers a package of select futures market data,
including equity indexes, interest rates, FX, agricultural/softs, energy, metals
and crypto futures. Further details and coverage of the QED data symbol set are
available here (https://www.quincy-data.com/product-page/#Symbols) .

The new ultra-low latency Transpacific private bandwidth service connects points
of presence in Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong and Aurora, IL.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers is the acknowledged leader in providing low latency wireless
networks between financial markets. McKay launched long-haul microwave networks
in the US in 2012, Europe in 2014, and Asia in 2016. Many of the world's most
sophisticated trading operations utilize the low latency microwave networks that
McKay designs, engineers, builds and operates. McKay Brothers International also
distributes select market data sourced from major exchange groups in Europe,
Asia and North America via its ultra-low latency QED market data service.

Learn more at: http://www.mckay-brothers.com or http://www.quincy-data.com

