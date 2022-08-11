McKay Brothers Launches the Fastest Transpacific Market Data and Private Bandwidth Services

Geneva, Paris, Oakland, CA (ots) - --News Direct--



McKay Brothers' MBI team has launched the lowest known latency market data

services between Illinois' largest futures exchanges and key Asia trading

centers in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. MBI has also launched Transpacific

private bandwidth services that are faster than any known alternative.



"We are thrilled to redistribute key instruments from CME, ICE, and JPX at the

lowest known latency between Asian and US exchanges," said Francois Tyc, MBI's

Managing Director. "In addition to our latency being differentiated, both our

private bandwidth and market data services are provided on a level playing field

for all subscribers."



