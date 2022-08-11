CropEnergies Raises Outlook Again on High Ethanol Prices
(PLX AI) – CropEnergies increases its outlook for the current financial year 2022/23 and now expects an operating profit of EUR 215 to EUR 265 (previously expected: EUR 165 to EUR 215) million at revenues of EUR 1.47 to EUR 1.57 (previously …
- (PLX AI) – CropEnergies increases its outlook for the current financial year 2022/23 and now expects an operating profit of EUR 215 to EUR 265 (previously expected: EUR 165 to EUR 215) million at revenues of EUR 1.47 to EUR 1.57 (previously expected: EUR 1.45 to EUR 1.55) billion.
- This corresponds to an EBITDA of EUR 255 to EUR 305 (previously expected: EUR 205 to EUR 255) million
- The ethanol prices which have been high since the beginning of the financial year as well as the recent drop of prices at the raw material markets are the main reasons for this improved earnings outlook
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0