Pexip Posts Lower Than Expected Revenue, Larger Than Expected EBITDA Loss
(PLX AI) – Pexip Q2 revenue NOK 195 million vs. estimate NOK 217 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA NOK -98.9 million vs. estimate NOK -62.5 millionStill targets to return to positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter this year and to be cash flow positive out of …
- (PLX AI) – Pexip Q2 revenue NOK 195 million vs. estimate NOK 217 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA NOK -98.9 million vs. estimate NOK -62.5 million
- Still targets to return to positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter this year and to be cash flow positive out of Q1 2023
