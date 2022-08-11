checkAd

Pexip Posts Lower Than Expected Revenue, Larger Than Expected EBITDA Loss

(PLX AI) – Pexip Q2 revenue NOK 195 million vs. estimate NOK 217 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA NOK -98.9 million vs. estimate NOK -62.5 millionStill targets to return to positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter this year and to be cash flow positive out of …

  • (PLX AI) – Pexip Q2 revenue NOK 195 million vs. estimate NOK 217 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA NOK -98.9 million vs. estimate NOK -62.5 million
  • Still targets to return to positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter this year and to be cash flow positive out of Q1 2023
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pexip Posts Lower Than Expected Revenue, Larger Than Expected EBITDA Loss (PLX AI) – Pexip Q2 revenue NOK 195 million vs. estimate NOK 217 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA NOK -98.9 million vs. estimate NOK -62.5 millionStill targets to return to positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter this year and to be cash flow positive out of …

Nachrichten des Autors
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
273 Leser
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
228 Leser
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
202 Leser
Bilfinger Q2 Earnings in Line with Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
168 Leser
Evotec Half Year Gross Margin 18.8%
161 Leser
Daimler Truck Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Beat Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
139 Leser
Disney Q3 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Disney+ Paid Subscribers 152.1 Million
127 Leser
Nel Falls 2.5% After Big Earnings Miss; Capacity Increase Provides Support
122 Leser
Siemens Gamesa Gets 70 MW Wind Turbine Order in the Philippines
97 Leser
Cancom Q2 EBITDA EUR 24.7 Million
94 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1057 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
556 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
533 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
476 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
307 Leser
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
273 Leser
Rheinmetall Cuts Organic Growth Forecast on Automotive Concerns
252 Leser
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
228 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected
220 Leser
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
202 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1057 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
616 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
586 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
556 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
533 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
476 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
377 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
374 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1345 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser