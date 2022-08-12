Maersk Drilling awarded two-month extension with TotalEnergies offshore Denmark
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling says TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S has exercised an option to add two months to the accommodation services work scope for the jack-up rig Maersk Interceptor in the Danish North Sea.
- The contract extension will commence in November 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract
- Two two-month options remain on the contract.
