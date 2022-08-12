checkAd

Maersk Drilling awarded two-month extension with TotalEnergies offshore Denmark

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling says TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S has exercised an option to add two months to the accommodation services work scope for the jack-up rig Maersk Interceptor in the Danish North Sea. The contract extension will commence in …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling says TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S has exercised an option to add two months to the accommodation services work scope for the jack-up rig Maersk Interceptor in the Danish North Sea.
  • The contract extension will commence in November 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract
  • Two two-month options remain on the contract.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling awarded two-month extension with TotalEnergies offshore Denmark (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling says TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S has exercised an option to add two months to the accommodation services work scope for the jack-up rig Maersk Interceptor in the Danish North Sea. The contract extension will commence in …

Nachrichten des Autors
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
292 Leser
Nel Falls 2.5% After Big Earnings Miss; Capacity Increase Provides Support
133 Leser
Freenet Q2 EBITDA EUR 122.9 Million
113 Leser
Siemens Gamesa Gets 70 MW Wind Turbine Order in the Philippines
108 Leser
Cancom Q2 EBITDA EUR 24.7 Million
104 Leser
Illumina Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Sees 4-5% Growth for Full Year
100 Leser
Qt Group Buys Germany's Axivion
100 Leser
Novozymes Q2 Earnings Top Expectations with Strong Organic Growth; Guidance Raised
91 Leser
Helma Half Year Pretax Profit EUR 13.5 Million
87 Leser
Pexip Posts Lower Than Expected Revenue, Larger Than Expected EBITDA Loss
81 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1060 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
533 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
307 Leser
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
292 Leser
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
235 Leser
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
212 Leser
Micron Technology Says Q4 Revenue May Come In Below Low End of Guidance Range
207 Leser
Hexagon Purus Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations, but EBITDA Loss Higher Than Consensus
192 Leser
Bilfinger Q2 Earnings in Line with Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
175 Leser
Evotec Half Year Gross Margin 18.8%
161 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1060 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
623 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
586 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
557 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
533 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
504 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
377 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
375 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1345 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser