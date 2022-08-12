(PLX AI) – NNIT Q2 revenue DKK 723 million vs. estimate DKK 713 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin -1.5%Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK -11 million vs. estimate DKK -25 millionWhile sales remained slower than expected in the quarter, we expect continued …

NNIT Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Better Than Expected; Guidance Still Suspended

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer