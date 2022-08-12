NNIT Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Better Than Expected; Guidance Still Suspended
(PLX AI) – NNIT Q2 revenue DKK 723 million vs. estimate DKK 713 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin -1.5%Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK -11 million vs. estimate DKK -25 millionWhile sales remained slower than expected in the quarter, we expect continued …
- (PLX AI) – NNIT Q2 revenue DKK 723 million vs. estimate DKK 713 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin -1.5%
- Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK -11 million vs. estimate DKK -25 million
- While sales remained slower than expected in the quarter, we expect continued performance improvements and improved capacity utilization in the coming period, CEO said
