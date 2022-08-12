checkAd

SimCorp Drops 8% After Big Q2 Earnings Miss

(PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 8% in early trading after reporting second-quarter earnings much worse than expected. Q2 revenue of EUR 116 million were below expectations of EUR 125 million, while EBIT of 6 million was much worse than consensus of …

  • Q2 revenue of EUR 116 million were below expectations of EUR 125 million, while EBIT of 6 million was much worse than consensus of EUR 25 million
  • Orders of EUR 17 million also missed expectations of EUR 27 million
  • SimCorp's CEO acknowledged a lack of new license deals in Q2 due to client delays, but said the company continued to see good traction and momentum
Autor: PLX AI
