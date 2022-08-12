Siemens Gamesa Gets 346 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in India with a total capacity of 346 MW.The firm order encompasses the supply of 96 units of the SG 3.6-145 wind turbine and the turbine supply is …
- The firm order encompasses the supply of 96 units of the SG 3.6-145 wind turbine and the turbine supply is expected to commence during the second quarter of 2023
