Maersk Increases the Second Phase of Share Buyback
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Increase of second phase of share buy-back program.
- Maersk current share buy-back program will be increased from DKK 32 billion to DKK 39.3 billion
- Maersk second phase share buy-back program will increase from DKK 8 billion to DKK 11 billion
