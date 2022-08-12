checkAd

Maersk Increases the Second Phase of Share Buyback

(PLX AI) – Maersk Increase of second phase of share buy-back program.Maersk current share buy-back program will be increased from DKK 32 billion to DKK 39.3 billionMaersk second phase share buy-back program will increase from DKK 8 billion to DKK 11 …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Increase of second phase of share buy-back program.
  • Maersk current share buy-back program will be increased from DKK 32 billion to DKK 39.3 billion
  • Maersk second phase share buy-back program will increase from DKK 8 billion to DKK 11 billion

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 2814,00, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Maersk Increases the Second Phase of Share Buyback (PLX AI) – Maersk Increase of second phase of share buy-back program.Maersk current share buy-back program will be increased from DKK 32 billion to DKK 39.3 billionMaersk second phase share buy-back program will increase from DKK 8 billion to DKK 11 …

Nachrichten des Autors
Illumina Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Sees 4-5% Growth for Full Year
190 Leser
Freenet Q2 EBITDA EUR 122.9 Million
126 Leser
Qt Group Buys Germany's Axivion
118 Leser
Pexip Posts Lower Than Expected Revenue, Larger Than Expected EBITDA Loss
103 Leser
Kamux Cuts FY Revenue Guidance by EUR 100 Million
80 Leser
Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 80.9 Million
79 Leser
SimCorp Drops 8% After Big Q2 Earnings Miss
75 Leser
CropEnergies Raises Outlook Again on High Ethanol Prices
69 Leser
Sudzucker Raises FY Outlook, Sees Significant Q2 Earnings Boost
67 Leser
ResMed Q4 Revenue Below Expectations
66 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1064 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
536 Leser
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
309 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
307 Leser
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
238 Leser
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
216 Leser
Micron Technology Says Q4 Revenue May Come In Below Low End of Guidance Range
207 Leser
Hexagon Purus Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations, but EBITDA Loss Higher Than Consensus
196 Leser
Illumina Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Sees 4-5% Growth for Full Year
190 Leser
Bilfinger Q2 Earnings in Line with Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
178 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1064 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
635 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
586 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
557 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
552 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
536 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
377 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
375 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1345 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser