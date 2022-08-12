(PLX AI) – Maersk Increase of second phase of share buy-back program.Maersk current share buy-back program will be increased from DKK 32 billion to DKK 39.3 billionMaersk second phase share buy-back program will increase from DKK 8 billion to DKK 11 …

Maersk Increases the Second Phase of Share Buyback

