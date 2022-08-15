Vestas Slips After Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades on Weak Order Volumes
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped a little more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to reduce from hold, citing weak order volumes. Vestas has managed to raise the price of new orders by 20% in the …
- Vestas has managed to raise the price of new orders by 20% in the second quarter to levels not seen in a decade, Kepler said
- This will soften the impact of the cost pressure, while supply chain tensions have stabilized, the analysts said
- However, 12 months of weak order volumes means 2023 is likely to be a year without growth in the Power Solutions unit, Kepler said
- It's increasingly challenging for Vestas to boost order volumes in Europe and the Americas during 2023, Kepler said
- Price target cut to DKK 155 from DKK 168
