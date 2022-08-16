Sonova Cuts FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 15-19% from 17-21%
(PLX AI) – Sonova cuts Outlook for FY revenue growth to 15-19% from 17-21% previously. Cuts outlook for adjusted EBITA growth to 6-10% from 12-18% previouslyCites lower revenue in certain key markets plus higher component and freight costs
- (PLX AI) – Sonova cuts Outlook for FY revenue growth to 15-19% from 17-21% previously.
- Cuts outlook for adjusted EBITA growth to 6-10% from 12-18% previously
- Cites lower revenue in certain key markets plus higher component and freight costs
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0