Home24 Cuts Revenue Growth Guidance for the Year
(PLX AI) – Home24 Outlook FY revenue growth -7 to 3%, down from 2-17% growth previously. Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 1-5%, unchangedSays does not currently see itself in a position to provide a reliable time horizon for achieving the …
- (PLX AI) – Home24 Outlook FY revenue growth -7 to 3%, down from 2-17% growth previously.
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 1-5%, unchanged
- Says does not currently see itself in a position to provide a reliable time horizon for achieving the communicated medium-term target of one billion euros in sales per year
