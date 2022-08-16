Demant Cuts Outlook After H1 Earnings Below Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Demant half year EBIT DKK 1,588 million.
- half year EBIT margin 16.7%
- half year revenue DKK 9,497 million vs. estimate DKK 9,592 million
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,500-3,800 million, cut from DKK 3,600-3,900 million previously
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, cut from 5-9% previously
- Says we now expect our markets to grow less than originally anticipated
- Still sees growth in the US and market share gains
