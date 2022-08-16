Jyske Bank H1 Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Guidance at High End of Range
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank half year EPS DKK 24.5.half year CET1 capital ratio 17.9%half year profit after tax DKK 1,691 million vs. estimate DKK 1,506 millionOutlook FY EPS DKK 44-50, at upper end of rangeOutlook FY profit after tax DKK 3,000-3,400 …
- half year CET1 capital ratio 17.9%
- half year profit after tax DKK 1,691 million vs. estimate DKK 1,506 million
- Outlook FY EPS DKK 44-50, at upper end of range
- Outlook FY profit after tax DKK 3,000-3,400 million, at upper end of range
- half year net interest income DKK 2,671 million vs. estimate DKK 2,630 million
- half year pretax profit DKK 2,106 million vs. estimate DKK 1,927 million
- half year net fee & commission income DKK 1,250 million vs. estimate DKK 1,255 million
- Jyske Bank says is well positioned for both organic growth and integration of Svenska Handelsbanken’s activities in Denmark
- Says core income may fall in 2022 due to lower value adjustments than in 2021
- Says core expenses exclusive of one-off expenses are expected to fall in 2022 compared to 2021
