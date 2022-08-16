(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank half year EPS DKK 24.5.half year CET1 capital ratio 17.9%half year profit after tax DKK 1,691 million vs. estimate DKK 1,506 millionOutlook FY EPS DKK 44-50, at upper end of rangeOutlook FY profit after tax DKK 3,000-3,400 …

Jyske Bank H1 Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Guidance at High End of Range

