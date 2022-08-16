On Holding Q2 Earnings Much Better than Expected; Raises Guidance
(PLX AI) – On Holding Q2 sales CHF 291.7 million vs. estimate CHF 236 million.Q2 adjusted EPS CHF 0.16 vs. estimate CHF 0.03Q2 EBIT CHF 26.3 million vs. estimate CHF 16 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA CHF 31.4 millionQ2 EPS CHF 0.15Q2 gross margin …
- (PLX AI) – On Holding Q2 sales CHF 291.7 million vs. estimate CHF 236 million.
- Q2 adjusted EPS CHF 0.16 vs. estimate CHF 0.03
- Q2 EBIT CHF 26.3 million vs. estimate CHF 16 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA CHF 31.4 million
- Q2 EPS CHF 0.15
- Q2 gross margin 55.1%
- For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, we now expect net sales to reach CHF 1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 52% compared to 2021, company says
- The higher anticipated net sales will allow additional, growth focused investments into the brand while increasing our adjusted EBITDA target for the full year to CHF 145 million
- Says confirming our goal of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2% even at the significantly elevated top line outlook
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0