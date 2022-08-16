(PLX AI) – On Holding Q2 sales CHF 291.7 million vs. estimate CHF 236 million.Q2 adjusted EPS CHF 0.16 vs. estimate CHF 0.03Q2 EBIT CHF 26.3 million vs. estimate CHF 16 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA CHF 31.4 millionQ2 EPS CHF 0.15Q2 gross margin …

On Holding Q2 Earnings Much Better than Expected; Raises Guidance

