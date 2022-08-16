Schouw Raises Revenue Guidance After Q2 Earnings Report
(PLX AI) – Schouw Q2 EBITDA DKK 564 million.Q2 EBIT DKK 344 millionQ2 pretax profit DKK 346 millionQ2 revenue DKK 7,466 millionSchouw now projects full-year 2022 consolidated revenue in the DKK 28.8-30.5 billion range against the previous range of …
- (PLX AI) – Schouw Q2 EBITDA DKK 564 million.
- Q2 EBIT DKK 344 million
- Q2 pretax profit DKK 346 million
- Q2 revenue DKK 7,466 million
- Schouw now projects full-year 2022 consolidated revenue in the DKK 28.8-30.5 billion range against the previous range of DKK 27.9-29.8 billion
- Compared with 2021, this implies an increase of 20-25%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0