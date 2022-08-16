Home Depot Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Home Depot Q2 revenue USD 43,792 million vs. estimate USD 43,360 million.Q2 EPS USD 5.05 vs. estimate USD 4.94Q2 adjusted EPS USD 5.06 vs. estimate USD 4.94Q2 net income USD 5,173 million vs. estimate USD 5,080 millionThe Company …
- (PLX AI) – Home Depot Q2 revenue USD 43,792 million vs. estimate USD 43,360 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 5.05 vs. estimate USD 4.94
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 5.06 vs. estimate USD 4.94
- Q2 net income USD 5,173 million vs. estimate USD 5,080 million
- The Company reaffirmed fiscal 2022 guidance of Total sales growth and comparable sales growth of approximately 3.0 percent and Operating margin of approximately 15.4 percent
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0