Walmart Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance for H2 Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Walmart Q2 EPS USD 1.88.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.77 vs. estimate USD 1.62Q2 operating income USD 6,900 million vs. estimate USD 6,400 millionOutlook FY adjusted revenue growth 5.5%Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth -11 to -9%Walmart maintains …
- (PLX AI) – Walmart Q2 EPS USD 1.88.
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.77 vs. estimate USD 1.62
- Q2 operating income USD 6,900 million vs. estimate USD 6,400 million
- Outlook FY adjusted revenue growth 5.5%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth -11 to -9%
- Walmart maintains outlook for back-half of FY23
