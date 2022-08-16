Medison Pharma Announces the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel
Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Medison Pharma
(https://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on
providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international
markets, announced today the expansion of its partnership with Albireo
(https://albireopharma.com/) to a multi-regional agreement to commercialize
Odevixibat in Canada and Israel, for the treatment of patients with cholestatic
liver diseases.
"Albireo's vote of confidence in the commercial solution Medison offers allows
us to continue demonstrating our ongoing commitment to accelerate access to
highly innovative therapies in international markets", said Meir Jakobsohn,
Founder and CEO of Medison and added "Expanding our partnership with Albireo to
the Canadian market enables us to offer innovative solutions to patients
suffering from rare cholestatic liver diseases and improve their lives also in
this important market".
"We are privileged to expand the access of Albireo's innovative treatment to
additional markets and compliment Albireo's global commercial strategy", said
Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison. "Our multi-regional platform
makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech companies seeking to make
their innovative products available in international markets for the benefit of
patients suffering from severe conditions".
Odevixibat is approved in Europe as Bylvay®. for the treatment of all types of
progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in patients aged 6 months
or older. In the U.S., Bylvay was approved for the treatment of pruritus in
patients 3 months of age and older with all types of PFIC. Bylvay is a potent,
non-systemic ileal bile acid transporter that acts locally in the he small
intestine. Bylvay does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule
for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key
importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population.
About Medison Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to
highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets. Medison is the
first to create an international commercialization platform for highly
innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best
available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets.
Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading
pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach.
Medison is also an active investor in disruptive healthcare technologies and
provides its partners with exposure to innovation in biotech and digital health.
To learn more visit https://www.medisonpharma.com/
Medison Contact
Inbal Chen, Corporate Communications
T: +972-54-440-0784
E: mailto:inbalc@medisonpharma.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527224/MEDISON_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150016/5298346
OTS: Medison Pharma
