Medison Pharma Announces the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel

"We are privileged to expand the access of Albireo's innovative treatment to additional markets and compliment Albireo's global commercial strategy", said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison. "Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international markets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions".

Odevixibat is approved in Europe as Bylvay®. for the treatment of all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in patients aged 6 months or older. In the U.S., Bylvay was approved for the treatment of pruritus in patients 3 months of age and older with all types of PFIC. Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transporter that acts locally in the he small intestine. Bylvay does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population.

About Medison Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets. Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach. Medison is also an active investor in disruptive healthcare technologies and provides its partners with exposure to innovation in biotech and digital health.