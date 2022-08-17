(PLX AI) – New Wave Q2 sales SEK 2,019.2 million vs. estimate SEK 1,835 million.Q2 net income SEK 265 million vs. estimate SEK 225 millionQ2 EPS SEK 3.99 vs. estimate SEK 3.4Q2 adjusted free cash flow SEK 68.1 million

New Wave Q2 EBIT SEK 351 Million vs. Estimate SEK 298 Million

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer