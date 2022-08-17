checkAd

Gurit H1 Revenue, EBIT Top Estimates; Sees Strong Long-Term Wind Outlook

(PLX AI) – Gurit half year revenue CHF 234.8 million vs. estimate CHF 232 million.half year EBIT CHF 19.8 million vs. estimate CHF 18 millionOutlook FY revenue CHF 500-530 millionOutlook FY adjusted operating profit margin between 2.0% and 4.0%Says …

  • (PLX AI) – Gurit half year revenue CHF 234.8 million vs. estimate CHF 232 million.
  • half year EBIT CHF 19.8 million vs. estimate CHF 18 million
  • Outlook FY revenue CHF 500-530 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted operating profit margin between 2.0% and 4.0%
  • Says longer-term market outlook for wind energy remains strong, driven by an increasing demand for renewable energy and recently announced international support policies
Autor: PLX AI
