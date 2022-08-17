REC Silicon Q2 Revenues Beat Consensus, but EBITDA Is Negative on High Energy Costs
(PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q2 revenue USD 45 million vs. estimate USD 35 million.Q2 EBITDA USD -1.1 million vs. estimate USD 2 millionThe decrease in EBITDA is due primarily to higher energy costs compared to the first quarter of 2022, company saidQ2 …
- (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q2 revenue USD 45 million vs. estimate USD 35 million.
- Q2 EBITDA USD -1.1 million vs. estimate USD 2 million
- The decrease in EBITDA is due primarily to higher energy costs compared to the first quarter of 2022, company said
- Q2 EBIT margin -17.2%
- Q2 EBIT USD -7.7 million
- Q2 EPS USD -0.06
- Q2 EBITDA margin -2.4%
- Says efforts are well underway to restart Moses Lake facility and we plan to achieve first production during Q4 2023
