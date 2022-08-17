checkAd

Lundbeck H1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but Core EBIT Below

(PLX AI) – Lundbeck half year core EBIT DKK 2,073 million vs. estimate DKK 2,204 million.half year core EBIT margin 23.4%half year revenue DKK 8,847 million vs. estimate DKK 8,670 millionhalf year core EPS DKK 1.65Outlook FY core EBIT DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Lundbeck half year core EBIT DKK 2,073 million vs. estimate DKK 2,204 million.
  • half year core EBIT margin 23.4%
  • half year revenue DKK 8,847 million vs. estimate DKK 8,670 million
  • half year core EPS DKK 1.65
  • Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,800-4,100 million
  • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,400-2,700 million
  • Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,200-17,700 million
  • Currency favorability nearly fully offset by negative hedging effects
  • Additional investments in marketing and sales costs underpinning the launch of Vyepti in several markets during 2022
PLX AI
