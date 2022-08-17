checkAd

Carlsberg H1 Earnings Beat Expectations as Organic Growth Soars

  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg H1 organic volume growth +8.9%.
  • half year adjusted EPS DKK 35.9 vs. estimate DKK 24.3
  • half year EBITDA DKK 8,570 million
  • half year adjusted EBIT DKK 6,442 million vs. estimate DKK 5,423 million
  • half year revenue DKK 35,447 million vs. estimate DKK 34,150 million
  • half year EBIT margin 18.2% vs. estimate 15.9%
  • half year net income DKK 3,954 million (not including Russian operations held for sale)
  • half year EPS DKK -37.4
  • half year organic growth 20.7% vs. estimate 16.2%
