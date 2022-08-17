Carlsberg H1 Earnings Beat Expectations as Organic Growth Soars
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg H1 organic volume growth 8.9%.half year adjusted EPS DKK 35.9 vs. estimate DKK 24.3half year EBITDA DKK 8,570 millionhalf year adjusted EBIT DKK 6,442 million vs. estimate DKK 5,423 millionhalf year revenue DKK 35,447 million …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg H1 organic volume growth +8.9%.
- half year adjusted EPS DKK 35.9 vs. estimate DKK 24.3
- half year EBITDA DKK 8,570 million
- half year adjusted EBIT DKK 6,442 million vs. estimate DKK 5,423 million
- half year revenue DKK 35,447 million vs. estimate DKK 34,150 million
- half year EBIT margin 18.2% vs. estimate 15.9%
- half year net income DKK 3,954 million (not including Russian operations held for sale)
- half year EPS DKK -37.4
- half year organic growth 20.7% vs. estimate 16.2%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0