New shopping technologies myWorld draws a positive interim result and continues its course for success (FOTO)

London (ots) - On 13 August 2022, myWorld held the second keynote of this year,

which took place at the event venue Sartory-Säle in Cologne. The event focused

on the product innovations of the past and coming months, which will take the

shopping experience for customers to a new level.



For one year now, the international myWorld group of companies increasingly

relies on groundbreaking shopping technologies. Sharif Omar, CEO myWorld

International, reflects positively: "Over the past twelve months, we have shown

tireless effort and worked collaboratively with our experts and developers to

make the shopping experience for our shoppers even better and more enjoyable.

And we managed to do so: It has never been that easy to save money when doing

the daily purchases with myWorld - which is an especially crucial factor in the

current times."



