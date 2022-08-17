New shopping technologies myWorld draws a positive interim result and continues its course for success (FOTO)
London (ots) - On 13 August 2022, myWorld held the second keynote of this year,
which took place at the event venue Sartory-Säle in Cologne. The event focused
on the product innovations of the past and coming months, which will take the
shopping experience for customers to a new level.
For one year now, the international myWorld group of companies increasingly
relies on groundbreaking shopping technologies. Sharif Omar, CEO myWorld
International, reflects positively: "Over the past twelve months, we have shown
tireless effort and worked collaboratively with our experts and developers to
make the shopping experience for our shoppers even better and more enjoyable.
And we managed to do so: It has never been that easy to save money when doing
the daily purchases with myWorld - which is an especially crucial factor in the
current times."
Milestones online and in-store
Sharif Omar took the opportunity to recall the milestones of the past year. The
list of new features is long. By now, it is already possible to register at
myWorld in a matter of seconds using existing Apple, Google, or social media
accounts. In addition, there are free shopping lists with a share function, an
improved myWorld Plug-in for desktop browsers that makes sure that you do not
miss any benefits when shopping online, and a greatly simplified eVoucher order
process. Also, the connection of the products of the affiliate partners to
myWorld.com (https://www.myworld.com) received a massive boost. In just a few
months, the range was expanded to 70 million products - more than twice - in 28
countries. Finding the right product is supported by a state-of-the-art search
engine relying on artificial intelligence, which will soon be working in 70
languages and dialects.
"Shoppers not only benefit from the range of favourable shopping opportunities
but also receive significantly more Cashback and Shopping Points than before,"
says Sharif Omar. "They can use the collected Cashback, for example, to pay for
trips on https://www.travelworld.com , and they can redeem Shopping Points for
Deals in the Benefit Lounge on myWorld.com (https://www.myworld.com) to secure
themselves even more discounts on a rapidly growing range of products and trips.
This allows them to get the best prices most of the time when shopping with
myWorld."
Innovations in the SME area
In addition to the numerous product innovations launched in the recent months,
there are several new products that consumers, merchants, and service providers
can already look forward to. The improved "Scan and Go" feature in the myWorld
App allows you to easily register the purchases at myWorld partners with only a
